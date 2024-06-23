My Deer Friend Nokotan Streaming Home Announced

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be one of the major highlights coming during the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and now the anime has set its streaming home for when it premieres! My Deer Friend Nokotan is leading the pack for the new wave of Summer anime coming this year as one of the wildest new projects yet. This new anime produced by WIT Studio, the same studio behind Attack on Titan's first few seasons, Spy x Family, and more, has been getting a lot of attention from fans for its first few promotional materials alone, and thankfully it won't be too much longer before we see it all in motion.

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be making its premiere beginning on July 7th (though it will be releasing earlier with some platforms exclusively in Japan), and has announced that it will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll, Prime Video, ADN, Anime Onegai, and many other platforms across 140 countries that have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. To celebrate, My Deer Friend Nokotan has shared a brief new promo that you can check out below.

What Is My Deer Friend Nokotan?

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be premiering July 7th in Japan with Masahiko Ohta will be directing the anime for WIT Studio with Takashi Aoshima writing the scripts, Yumu Tsujimura providing the character designs, and Yasuhiro Misawa composing the music. The main voice cast for the anime (the members who form the "Deer Club") includes the likes of Megumi Han as Noko "Nokotan" Shikanoko, Saki Fujita as Torako "Koshitan" Koshi, Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, and Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame.

Additional members of the voice cast (the student council that's out to ruin the Deer Club) include Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada, Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji, Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya, and Kosuke Toriumi as the narrator. The opening theme is titled "Shikairo Days" as performed by the Deer Club's voice cast, and the ending theme is titled "Shika-senbei no Uta" as performed by the cast as well.

As for what to expect from My Deer Friend Nokotan's story, the anime is teased as such, "Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako's life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!"