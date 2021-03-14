My Hero Academia Art Imagines Ashido's Funky 3D Debut

✖

My Hero Academia's funkiest hero, Mina Ashido, has been brought to a whole new dimension thanks to cool art imagining a 3DCG debut for the hero in training. The franchise is currently in the midst of one of its strongest runs yet as Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release has kicked off a new arc, the anime will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, and the third feature film in the franchise will be releasing in Japan this Summer. So it's really only a matter of time before the franchise hops into the third dimension.

Until this happens officially, artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the lead artist for Rovio Entertainment, has been releasing a series of character artworks that imagine what an official 3DCG animated takes on these heroes and villains could look like. This series continues with the Acid Queen hero Pinky as Mina Ashido makes the jump to 3D with this slick art. Check it out below:

If the franchise ever does get an official 3DCG animated take, Ashido is likely one of the many characters fans would want to see in this new way. That's not the only avenue still left to explore for Kohei Horikoshi's series as it's only a matter of time before a live-action adaptation happens. There was reportedly one in the works as far back as 2018, but nothing has yet to be either announced or updated on that front since that first report came to light. It's most likely fans would prefer a CG animated take anyway.

My Hero Academia's gift as a franchise is that it can pretty much work in any medium thanks to the bold yet seemingly simplistic designs for both the heroes and villains. So this art proves these designs work well excellent in a 3D animated world as well. With the franchise currently making its way through the worlds of anime and live-action stage plays already, maybe it'll be on the deck for the tenth anniversary?

But what do you think? Would you want to see a 3DCG animated take on My Hero Academia franchise someday? Which heroes and villains would you want to see the most in this new style?