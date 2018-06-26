‘My Hero Academia’ Teases All For One’s Big Plan

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took it a bit easier on fans as it began the first steps to rebuilding the status quo after the monumental fight between All Might and All For One revealed All Might’s secret to the world.

But while All Might seemed to win the day at the end, it turns out this was just another step in a much larger All For One scheme as he ushers in a new generation of villains ready to pounce on a world without a symbol of peace.

The end of the latest episode featured a special after the credits scene in which an incarcerated All For One was being taken to his cell on the Tartarus. But despite his loss, All For One is happy with what he’s done. Stating that All Might’s “lost” his chance to die, and that he failed for using the battle for getting closer to his students.

All For One instead says he made his students independent. It’s a teacher’s job to do so, and when the teacher isn’t around the student’s hatred will grow even stronger. He means that Shiragaki will become a better leader from this experience, now has comrades who will fight by his side in the League of Villains, and now confidently says “Next, it’s your turn.”

This is reflective of All Might passing on the One For All torch to Midoriya after the battle, and it seems that All For One’s big plan wasn’t just to defeat All Might, but completely break the foundation of everything he holds dear. The battle proved that he can break All Might mentally and physically, but All Might only won in the end because he was able to put all of his faith into Midoriya.

But All For One is planning to crush that hope with Shigaraki. Shigaraki was his plan all along, and this loss wasn’t even a bump in the road.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.