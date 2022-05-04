My Hero Academia Shares Closer Look at All For One's Latest Costume

✖

My Hero Academia has given Shonen fans one of the greatest anime villains of all time in All For One, the nefarious antagonist that is seeking to create a world wherein the strong rule over the weak based on their respective superpowers. Now, with Kohei Horikoshi wrapping the series and bringing the story of Deku and his friends at UA Academy to a close, the Shonen franchise is giving fans a close-up look at All For One's new look.

In a way, All For One was one of the major players that started the story of Quirks and the heroes and villains that hold them in the current events of My Hero Academia, creating the power known as One For All that Deku currently wields. While All For One was defeated by All Might during the third season of the anime adaptation, his defeat enacted a heavy toll in which Toshinori pretty much lost his ability to wield One For All and was forced into retirement from patrolling the streets as the Symbol of Peace. With All For One managing to copy his power and grant it to his heir Shigaraki, the series is looking to bring things to an end with a bang.

Reddit User Living By A Willow shared this new promotion from My Hero Academia, giving fans a close look, in color, look at All For One's new look, which is most likely formed as a result of his previous loss against All Might wherein his helmet was blasted away thanks in part to the power of One For All:

In this final arc, Deku is currently attempting to make his way back to Shigaraki, having been taken from the battle by Toga. With the professional heroes each having their own unique challenges to handle in this last battle, it is yet to be seen who will be taking on All For One directly. Of course, many fans are rightfully predicting that All Might might be able to come out of retirement for one last fight against his eternal rival.

What do you think of All For One's new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.