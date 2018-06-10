‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Loved All Might and All For One’s Fight

Anime

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting all season for All Might to go toe to toe with the villain All For One, and it finally happened in the latest episode of the series. And thankfully, it lived up to all the hyped fans had for it.

Fans have been talking about this fight ever since the last episode teased the monumental meeting, and it’s gone on ever longer for fans who read the story in the manga before. Now that they’ve seen the start of the fight, fans are definitely still talking about it.

In order to save Bakugo, All Might throws everything he had at the powerful All For One as the villain seemed to be able to brush off all of those attacks nonchalantly. The fight itself was animated with several dramatic clashes (even a splash page going into the commercial break), and All Might has never demonstrated his power better.

The more surprising thing was All For One, as fans just saw how much strength the villain was hiding. But the both of them share a history, and as the end of the episode teased, this history is going to be explored even further before a victor emerges in the fight.

But for now, fans are just floored by this fight. Read on to see what fans are saying about it, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

