‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Loved All Might and All For One’s Fight

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting all season for All Might to go toe to toe with the villain All For One, and it finally happened in the latest episode of the series. And thankfully, it lived up to all the hyped fans had for it.

Fans have been talking about this fight ever since the last episode teased the monumental meeting, and it’s gone on ever longer for fans who read the story in the manga before. Now that they’ve seen the start of the fight, fans are definitely still talking about it.

In order to save Bakugo, All Might throws everything he had at the powerful All For One as the villain seemed to be able to brush off all of those attacks nonchalantly. The fight itself was animated with several dramatic clashes (even a splash page going into the commercial break), and All Might has never demonstrated his power better.

The more surprising thing was All For One, as fans just saw how much strength the villain was hiding. But the both of them share a history, and as the end of the episode teased, this history is going to be explored even further before a victor emerges in the fight.

But for now, fans are just floored by this fight. Read on to see what fans are saying about it, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Still can’t get over that today’s My Hero Academia episode ? pic.twitter.com/OD3CmX7gyR — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) June 9, 2018

this latest episode of My Hero had me SHOOK! Honestly this is the best the best @VoiceOfVegeta as All Might performance, it was amazing! & I gotta know who does the amazing voice for All For One cause he was killing it! #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 #allmight #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/mmEgTiyUoS — its ya boi dat boi (@NickBrawnwen) June 9, 2018

Today’s Episode 9 of My Hero Academia Season 3 was I say a very important one cuz now that we have basically two beings that have same quirk but both are opposite and mean ALL FOR ONE was such a villain to OP to defeat by any hero imo but what an insane EP!!! pic.twitter.com/6ZgrXLSnta — Guts☠ (@gutsthebadass) June 9, 2018

Happy National All Might vs All For One day. #MyHeroAcademia — Cole Schlegel (@Schlayygs) June 9, 2018

On the plus side #MyHeroAcademia was amazing this week. Stellar animation cut mixed with bromance that made me tear up! As a non-manga reader I was looking forward to All for One and it definitely didn’t disappoint! — Christopher Poole (@DreamzMeme) June 9, 2018

My hero academia story is way more deep then people you think , just wait till you find out who All for One is related too… — CarNeezy (@ItsAfroBoiii) June 9, 2018

Im amazed by All for One! im worried for All Might! This Episode got my Heart Panicking! good thing it ended for now! Im Glad there is another Episode!!! #bokunohero #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/SMY9SjQhDI — Toku AdaZol? (@tom13loz) June 9, 2018

My heart and soul is with All Might here when he released his Detroit Smash on All For One. ????? #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/TMrwoiCEsH — Nathaneisan (@nathaneisan_chg) June 9, 2018

