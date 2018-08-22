This ‘My Hero Academia’ Art Nails Both Sides of All Might

Some new viral fan art is circulating Twitter, capturing My Hero Academia‘s All Might in all his glory as well as his sadness.

Twitter user @Zionoisy posted a four-second video on Tuesday, appearing at first glance to be a simple sketch of All Might in his “true form.” However, when the blue light turned on, it revealed the true Symbol of Peace looming just over his shoulder.

All might. – done with a magic marker. pic.twitter.com/sVCE9c4ogD — Deuces (@Zionoisy) August 20, 2018



The artist had drawn the sillhouette of All Might in his One for All form in a glow-in-the-dark marker. The number One Hero flexed triumphantly in the background, perfectly rendered in invisible ink.

Zionoisy explained that the drawing was done with a special marker from Daiso Japan. As the post skyrocketed to Internet fame, the young artist scrambled to sign the unique piece to make sure no one could steal the credit.

The My Hero Academia fandom came out in full force for the drawing. At the time of this writing Zionoisy’s tweet has over 98,000 likes and over 40,000 retweets. There are calls to get the picture printed as a poster or in other formats.

The image may be especially striking to fans because of All Might’s recent melancholy demeanor in the show. The hero is not adjusting well to retirement, as a few brief glimpses have shown. Before the provisional licensing exams began, All Might had one poignant moment in the training room, as he was nearly crushed to death by debris from Bakugo’s explosions.

The newly weakened hero could only stand there, one arm in a sling, as Midoriya leaped to his rescue. It was a triumphant moment for the inheritor of One for All, as he realized in that moment what his new costume and his new fighting style could accomplish. Sadly, his mentor could not fully share in that joy.

“I get it but… I guess to everyone else, I’m someone to be protected now, huh?” he thought to himself.

Still, as All Might grapples with his retirement in the main series, we will soon see a return to the smiling juggernaut he used to be in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The movie debuted in Japan on Aug. 3 and has already racked up rave reviews, with ComicBook’s own Megan Peters giving it five out of five stars. The film takes place between U.A. High’s final exams and the training camp arc, and may be the only time we’ll see All Might and Deku fighting side by side.

The excitement for the movie will only build this weekend, when an anime original tie-in episode airs. Saturday’s episode promises to link the movie and the show, reinforcing its canonical status.My Hero Academia: Two Heroes airs in select theaters across the U.S. from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Aug. 24 through Funimation’s website. In the meantime, Saturday’s tie-in episode will be available at 4 a.m. ET in the U.S.