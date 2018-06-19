‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Touching All Might Sketch

My Hero Academia just triggered a huge shift for the series in its third season as the battle between All For One and All Might left his secret weakness revealed to the world, and thus ushering in a new generation of heroes and villains without their central Symbol of Peace.

With such a major event finally being depicted in the anime series, original creator of the series Kohei Horikoshi decided to send All Might off with a touching sketch of the next generation in Midoriya and Bakugo.

Horikoshi’s sketch sees Midoriya and Bakugo’s worried faces in the fight juxtaposed with the two rooting for All Might as kids. All Might’s final act at the Symbol of Peace for the world holds major ramifications, as Horikoshi implies that it shook these two young heroes in training to the core of their being. The official Twitter account behind the anime celebrated All Might as well with a few dynamic images of All Might’s victory pose:

Reflecting the well spring of support for All Might felt in this moment, both by the characters and fans, All Might’s heroic pose is shown along many words of support. Finally, a new sketch of All Might’s final words to the public at the end of the episode will surely break your heart as well as All Might says “It’s your turn.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.