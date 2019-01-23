‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Long-Awaited United States of Smash Collectible Figure

My Hero Academia‘s third season was one of the best received by fans so far because of the intense fight between All Might and All For One that ended in one of the strongest, most impressive attacks by far, United States of Smash.

Now that famous moment has been immortalized in a detailed collectible statue, and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

United States of Smash HQS by Tsume

Limited Edition : 1600 pieces.#MHA comes to Tsume. All Might is here! The world’s greatest hero! Facing the leader of the Villain Alliance and arch-nemesis, All for One. Relive their breathtaking duel! Preorder now >> //t.co/Egorew4VwY pic.twitter.com/PrGBPbwflr — Tsume-Art (@TsumeArt) January 21, 2019

Developed by Tsume, this impressive collectible depicts All Might’s final United States of Smash punch to All For One in the third season of the series. Limited to 1600 statues overall, the figure sits at approximately 11in x 14in x 15in. It’ll run interested fans 499.00 euros (about $566.98 USD) and is currently scheduled for a release in the second half of 2019. You can find more information at the link here.

The figure catches a lot of detail from the fan-favorite scene as one of All Might’s arms is slightly larger than the other. This is from when All Might takes a cue from Midoriya’s playbook and fakes out All For One by instantly channeling One For All into his right arm. This takes All For One by surprise, as All Might has never been one to fight using tricks. This battle was so huge it literally and figuratively shook the foundation of the series, setting the entire world of My Hero Academia on a mysterious new path it’s still trying to settle on in the current pages of the manga.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.