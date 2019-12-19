New Video Answers Whether All Might or Might Guy Would Win in a Fight

The gloves are off. My Hero Academia’s most powerful super hero is facing off against one of the loudest, most powerful wielders of Tai-jutsu in the Naruto franchise. The popular, long running series of Death Battle has pitted All Might against Might Guy in a battle that tests their strength against one another. Giving us not just an intricate diagnosis of each of their “power levels”, the video also gives us a fictional fight that shows just who would win if the My Hero Academia teacher and the Naruto teacher came to blows.

Ironically enough, both heroes are in states of disarray, with All Might’s powers being drained following his fight against All For One and Might Guy becoming permanently crippled following his titanic tussle with Madara Uchiha in the final episodes of Naruto: Shippuden. While Guy unleashes his full powers by unlocking “the gates” within himself, All Might taps into the quirk of One For All in order to bolster his strength and become his world’s Superman. A big drawback to Guy’s ultimate strength is that opening up the many gates can sometimes be a death sentence for the user!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The battle that is shown in this Youtube Video is an epic one, with the result certainly surprising us when all is said and done. Though the struggle is fairly even throughout, there is a definitive winner chosen at the end, and much like the other videos to be found in the Death Battle series, the choice of winner is examined in terms of the intricate reasoning that went into why the victor was chosen as such.

Currently, All Might is continuing to act as a mentor to the young Midoriya, attempting to shape him into the next “Symbol of Peace” for the world. Might Guy on the other hand is enjoying his “retirement”, having recently gone on adventure with his best buddy Kakashi as the pair travelled to different hot springs for a well deserved vacation.

Who do you think should win in a hypothetical fight between All Might and Might Guy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.