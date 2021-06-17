My Hero Academia Cosplay Fires Up Dabi's Best Look

✖

My Hero Academia fans know what it takes to make a cosplay pop, and it seems like some of the fandom's most talented creators have a thing for villains. From Shigaraki to Twice and beyond, a ton of baddies from the League of Villains have received astounding cosplays. And now, Dabi has received a fiery piece from a truly impressive cosplayer.

The piece comes from user _streexx_ over on Instagram. It was there the creator felt ready to share their Dabi cosplay with the world, and the fandom is better for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton (Tony) (@_streexx_)

The My Hero Academia cosplay, as you can see above, focuses on Dabi in his original costume that comes complete with a leather trench coat. This outfit is pretty simple as it uses dark pants, a white shirt, and a soft leather coat. The jacket is adorned with silver embellishments like those found in the anime. And of course, they match the stitches on Dabi's face near his mouths and eyes.

The rest of the look comes together with body paint and makeup. Dabi's wig is styled perfectly, and the purple burn scars inked into the cosplay are spot on. So if you wanted to know how to pull off a perfect Dabi cosplay, well - this is as close as you can get.

If you want to check out more pieces from _streexx_ moving forward, you can find them over on Instagram here. You can also catch My Hero Academia through Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The manga is published in English by Viz Media and can be read up-to-date through its online Shonen Jump vault.

What do you think of this take on Dabi? Who else should this fan tackle from My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.