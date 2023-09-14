My Hero Academia x Mario Cosplay Unleashes a New Side of Class 1-A

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime series in the game, and of course, that means it attracts tons of cosplayers. From heroes to villains, you can can expect to see tons of fans channeling Kohei Horikoshi's hit manga. Of course, there are tons of cosplayers who try to put their own twist on the story, and that is why one Super Mario-centric cosplay is going viral.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from TikTok courtesy of user xandramaree. The cute cosplay gathered a group of friends who felt it was time to update Class 1-A. After all, the group project transformed a number of students into Mario characters, and the whole thing works too well.

Todoroki is cosplaying as Toad-a-roki which is pretty perfect. Ashida has stepped in for Princess Peach while Kirishima brings Mario to life with some red hair. Izuku Midoriya put his green looks to good use by cosplaying Luigi, and Bakugo channeled his anger as Bowser. Finally, Mr. Aizawa wraps the group as King Boo which finishes out UA High School's Mushroom Kingdom.

The crossover is pretty genius, and now other fans are chiming in with their expansion pitches. For instance, Ochaco would make for the perfect Daisy while Mineta could do Wario justice. As for Iida, well – we think Kamek would suit the runner just fine. And of course, no one is better suited to be Yoshi than Tsuyu.

If you are not versed in all things Class 1-A, you can catch up on My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll now. So for more details, you can read up on My Hero Academia below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia x Mario crossover? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!