My Hero Academia Artist Inks an Adorable Throwback of Deku, Bakugo

My Hero Academia is playing out its final arc in the pages of the shonen's manga, promising to give fans some of the biggest battles of the series before it bids a fond farewell to Class 1-A. With the anime adaptation working on the seventh season of the series, things are looking bright for the students of UA Academy. As the superhero story marches on, one artist who has helped create the franchise over the years has shared a new, younger take on Deku and Bakugo.

While Midoriya and Bakugo have been rivals for quite some time, their friendship has strengthened in recent years. Following the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Hero Saga, Bakugo has put his hatred of Deku to bed and worked on bringing the current One For All wielder back to the light side. In the manga, however, Bakugo was dealt a terrifying blow over one year ago in our time, with his life hanging in the balance. With the final arc killing off some major characters and shaking Hero Society to its core, many fans are left wondering if Murder God Dynamight will make it out of the shonen series alive when the dust settles.

My Hero Academia: Back To The Past

Shо̄ta Noguchi has been an assistant to My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi for quite a while. Via social media, Noguchi has shared many pieces of art in the past that not just brought back the younger versions of Deku and Bakugo but also shined a spotlight on the Rabbit Hero Mirko as well. With the shonen series inching toward its grand finale, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Noguchi.

(Photo: NSTime23)

The shonen series doesn't just have the television series and the manga in its future, but a fourth feature-length film as well. While details regarding the next silver screen story for Class 1-A are few and far between, there will be plenty of stories to explore based on what's happened in the series since the arrival of World Heroes Mission.

What heroes and villains from UA Academy's universe would you like to see as pint-sized Quirk wielders? What My Hero Academia project are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.