My Hero Academia Cosplayer Imagines Present Mic’s Genderbent Twin

My Hero Academia is bigger than ever these days, and it has its anime to thank. The superhero series made its TV debut some years ago, and it continues to grow with each season. With its fourth season underway, one fan put their favorite character in the spotlight with a cute cosplay that does Present Mic perfectly.

Taking to Instagram, the cosplayer ineedsugar31 posted a photo of their new cosplay online. The fan decided to give a genderbent take on Present Mic during Holiday Matsuri, and the cosplay was well worth the wait.

As you can see below, the My Hero Academia makeover takes Present Mic’s outfit and turns it up to eleven. Gone is the hero’s abrasive hairdo for some long blond locks that suit the rocker just fine. The character’s usual gear is in place, so fans know Present Mic is ready to rock out at a moment’s notice.

“Another [My Hero Academia] comin’ atcha! I’m trying to recover from my disney honeymoon/Holiday Matsuri. And the best way to do that is sushi and cocktails,” the fan shared with fans.

With genderbent cosplays becoming more popular, this on-point look is pretty much perfect. It brings in all of the colors which Present Mic uses but gives them a twist. The outfit is really simple but does Aizawa’s buddie justice. Now, the only thing fans need to know is whether this cosplay can match Present Mic’s volume and then we’ll all be good.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.