‘My Hero Academia’ Lends New Evidence To A Major Fan-Theory

My Hero Academia is in the throes of season three, and some big things are happening on screen. While millions are watching the anime go down, others are keeping close tabs on its action-packed manga. And, if its latest chapter is right, then a popular fan-theory might not be as out there as you think.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know how chapter 187 kicks off. The update does show Endeavor taking on a new breed of Nomu, but it all begins with a Todoroki reunion. While Shoto is at school, his mother Rei is visited by her children Natsu and Fuyumi. The pair see how their mom is doing at the hospital, but the scene has sparked debate about the family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The chapter reveals Natsu, one of Shoto’s brothers. The boy was seen before in a flashback when he was a bit younger, and the scene confirmed Shoto had a second older brother. Now, the manga has introduced three of the four Todoroki children, leaving another son out as a cliffhanger. And, if you ask around, fans are convinced the guy is Dabi.

The fan-theory connecting Dabi to the Todoroki clan is a popular one, and it continues to gain steam as time passes. The villain’s fiery powers, odd callout of Shoto, and disdain for all things heroic lend themselves to the theory. The man is clearly older than Shoto, and fans think Dabi may be the missing eldest Todoroki sibling.

Over on social media, fans have pointed out the age gaps between the Todoroki siblings as evidence. There is about a four-year difference between each of Endeavor’s children which would give the siblings enough time to manifest their Quirks. If Dabi was born first and didn’t come out as Endeavor hopes, then he would have been cast aside as the Pro Hero worked to conceive Fuyumi. That neglect would do a number on anyone, and it would have gotten worse when Endeavor shut out the rest of the family once Shoto was born. Such an act would give Dabi every opportunity to leave, and his ultimate goal as a villain may be to run Endeavor’s pristine image into the ground.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think this fan-theory has some weight to it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!