My Hero Academia Fans Rank Deku’s One For All Full Power Against Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct

My Hero Academia season 4 just debuted its biggest battle of the season – quite possibly of the entire anime series, thusfar. After a harrowing joint mission by cops and pro heroes to infiltrate the Shie Hassaikai Yakuza compound, we came to the big “boss battle” moment between Shie Hassaikai underboss, Overhaul, and Izuku Midoriya. Young Midoriya would’ve dead and done for, if not for the unexpected assistance of Eri, Overhaul’s young hostage and research subject. Thanks to Eri’s “rewind” quirk, Deku is able to unleash the full power of his One For All quirk, in a sequence that is quickly being hailed as one of My Hero Academia‘s best fights ever.

Anime fans are clearly thrilled by My Hero Academia‘s ‘Deku vs. Overhaul’ fight, and the epic visuals of One For All at Infinite 100% power. In fact, fans can’t seem to stop making the connection between Deku’s Infinite 100% and the latest big power-up from the Dragon Ball Super series: Goku’s Ultra Instinct form!

Ultra Instinct Deku is G.O.A.T.

“Ultra Instinct Deku” – it’s now an official nickname within the fandom. You can clearly see why in the pictures above.

Dragon Ball-Level Thrill

Best episode of My Hero Academia I’ve ever seen. Goosebumps were on par with Goku Ultra Instinct. — Stone (@StoneBurleson) January 13, 2020

Fans who got goosebumps the moment when Goku went full Ultra Instinct the first time are now experiencing Deja Vu, thanks to My Hero Academia.

Deku > Goku

Deku going 100% is better than Goku going Ultra Instinct #MyHeroAcademia — Tim Stiefvater (@TimStiefvater) January 12, 2020

This is shonen anime, so of course the debate about whose power ranks higher (100% Deku or Ultra Instinct Goku) has already begun.

DON’T SLEEP on MHA!

YO #Deku LEGIT WENT Ultra instinct bro, you can’t even lie. My hero Academia is popping off. You can’t sleep on it anymore!!! pic.twitter.com/e0o3DyGPtf — Fuck autofill… also fuck matchmaking LoL (@ImKagura) January 11, 2020

Bro, do you even My Hero Academia? If not, you need to get your life right in 2020!

What Everyone’s Been Talking About

I see why everyone was talking about #MyHeroAcademia #Deku went ultra instinct — DF_Isamu (@DF_Isamu) January 12, 2020

My Hero Academia manga readers have been hopping up and down with glee, waiting for anime fans to experience this battle. Now the anime fans know why!

Best in Anime

One of the dopest moments in anime in years! Ultra instinct Deku was worth the wait holy shit!!!! 100%!!! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/IWwljtSgkD — Nic Samplé (@NicSample24) January 12, 2020

Some fans are calling this Deku vs. Overhaul fight one of the best sequences in anime of the last few years. But really, there’s a fight in every season of My Hero Academia that manages to achieve that goal!

Ultra Instinct Punch Man

My Hero Academia season 4 episode 76: Holy shit I knew #Deku was gonna go off in this episode. 😀😲🔥🔥Eri’s quirk was revealed and her quirk combined with one for all made the animation beautiful and on another level as well as how deku went ultra instinct and OPM like — Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) January 11, 2020

Not to do be outdone, One-Punch Man‘s Saitama is joining Ultra Instinct Goku in these One For All Infinite 100% comparisons.

Get Ready For the Next

My mans out here going Ultra Instinct on us… then hit nighteye with The Who decided that when you said the future can’t be change!!! 😱😱😱 all I’m saying is y’all ain’t ready for what’s about to happen next #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/FSe60i8Yfb — jada (@DuuhItsjay) January 11, 2020

If you think this fight was the greatest that My Hero Academia can produce – you better strap in for where the story goes from here!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.