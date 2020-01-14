Anime

My Hero Academia Fans Rank Deku’s One For All Full Power Against Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct

My Hero Academia season 4 just debuted its biggest battle of the season – quite possibly of the […]

By

My Hero Academia season 4 just debuted its biggest battle of the season – quite possibly of the entire anime series, thusfar. After a harrowing joint mission by cops and pro heroes to infiltrate the Shie Hassaikai Yakuza compound, we came to the big “boss battle” moment between Shie Hassaikai underboss, Overhaul, and Izuku Midoriya. Young Midoriya would’ve dead and done for, if not for the unexpected assistance of Eri, Overhaul’s young hostage and research subject. Thanks to Eri’s “rewind” quirk, Deku is able to unleash the full power of his One For All quirk, in a sequence that is quickly being hailed as one of My Hero Academia‘s best fights ever.

Anime fans are clearly thrilled by My Hero Academia‘s ‘Deku vs. Overhaul’ fight, and the epic visuals of One For All at Infinite 100% power. In fact, fans can’t seem to stop making the connection between Deku’s Infinite 100% and the latest big power-up from the Dragon Ball Super series: Goku’s Ultra Instinct form!

Scroll below to see the fan comparisons between My Hero Academia‘s full power One For All, and Dragon Ball‘s Ultra Instinct:

Ultra Instinct Deku is G.O.A.T.

“Ultra Instinct Deku” – it’s now an official nickname within the fandom. You can clearly see why in the pictures above. 

Dragon Ball-Level Thrill

Fans who got goosebumps the moment when Goku went full Ultra Instinct the first time are now experiencing Deja Vu, thanks to My Hero Academia

Deku > Goku

This is shonen anime, so of course the debate about whose power ranks higher (100% Deku or Ultra Instinct Goku) has already begun. 

DON’T SLEEP on MHA!

Bro, do you even My Hero Academia? If not, you need to get your life right in 2020! 

What Everyone’s Been Talking About

My Hero Academia manga readers have been hopping up and down with glee, waiting for anime fans to experience this battle. Now the anime fans know why! 

Best in Anime

Some fans are calling this Deku vs. Overhaul fight one of the best sequences in anime of the last few years. But really, there’s a fight in every season of My Hero Academia that manages to achieve that goal! 

Ultra Instinct Punch Man

Not to do be outdone, One-Punch Man‘s Saitama is joining Ultra Instinct Goku in these One For All Infinite 100% comparisons. 

Get Ready For the Next

If you think this fight was the greatest that My Hero Academia can produce – you better strap in for where the story goes from here! 

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

