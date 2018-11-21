‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up A Major Bakugo Battle

My Hero Academia is moving into a brand-new bout of training, and it looks like Bakugo Katsuki is about to get his close up. The fiery hero-in-training is about to hit the battlefield, and his big skirmish has a lot riding on it.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and the update saw Classes 1-A and 1-B continue their joint training. After a tie left Shoto Todoroki’s team level, another round is set forth, and it sees Bakugo face off against a rather dangerous opponent.

As the final pages of chapter 206 show, Bakugo’s team is pitted against a curious Class 1-B squad. The team features one of UA Academy’s prestigious recommendation students, and Tokage Sennai is said to be a formidable force.

However, this doesn’t seem to phase Bakugo in the least.

“You’re joking. There’s no way that plan will…,” Kyoka Jiro tells her teammate, but it is too late. Bakugo is in full fight mode, and he is ready to get going. After all, the student has a lot riding on this fight, and it has very little to do with his grade. This time, it seems the spar is personal.

The chapter’s last spread sees Bakugo looks to his big fight head on, and he has Deku of all people on his mind.

“Just you see, Deku,” Bakugo things to himself.

Even though Izuku Midoriya has yet to do his training set, Bakugo is ready to show up the boy. Their on-going rivalry has rocketed since the explosive boy learned the truth about Izuku’s power. Now, Bakugo is eager to surpass the green-haired boy, and he’s hoping a victory here will help him reach that goal.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.