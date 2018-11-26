‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Bakugo Make A Game-Changing Save

My Hero Academia is known to throw surprises at fans, and its latest update made everyone do a double take. After all, Bakugo Katsuki showed a side of himself no one knew existed, and it involved the aspiring hero making a major rescue.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 207 below!

This week, My Hero Academia stepped out with its latest update, and the chapter got up close with Bakugo. The boy is fighting with a team against Class 1-B for a joint training exercise, and his bombastic attitude is fierier than ever. Still, the hero-in-training has grown, and he proved it by putting himself at risk to protect a comrade.

At chapter 207 came to an end, fans watched as Class 1-B honed in on Kyok Jiro. Earphone Jack finds herself preyed upon by Kogane, and her Lizard quirk made it so that her ambush would have worked. However, Bakugo was able to intercept the attack with a blast of his own, and it left Izuku Midoriya with a slack jaw.

It turns out Bakugo went into battle thinking one thing and ended up following another mantra. His first instinct was to be rash, but Bakugo came to adopt a manta even All Might would approve of. The words “save and win” followed the boy as he made his daring save, and My Hero Academia confirms the boy reached “another type of strength” through his action.

While this thoughtful save may be no big deal to some, it marks a huge turning point for Bakugo. The hot-headed boy has never been good at saving others and prefers the brutal bits of Pro Hero work. However, after seeing All Might retire, Bakugo came to learn what the No. 1 Hero is really made out of. Now, it looks like Bakugo is starting to save others in the same way Izuku has for years, and readers are eager to see how this will change the boy as he climbs through UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.