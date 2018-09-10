‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Super Touching Shinso, Aizawa Nod

My Hero Academia fans are living for its manga’s on-going arc, and there’s good reason for it. These days, the series is exploring a new arc pitting Classes 1-A and 1-B against each other. And, thanks to its brand-new chapter, fans have learned Shinso’s relationship with Aizawa is even more touching than they thought.

Seriously, the kid named a move after the surly Pro Hero. Does it get any more adorable than that?

This week, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went out to shelves, and it included My Hero Academia‘s new chapter. The update continues with Class 1-A as they take on Class 1-B in a joint training day. Shinso from the General Department is joining the group as he’s trying to join the Pro Hero Department, and he proved he’s got what it takes.

With a new piece of tech shaking up his Brainwashing quirk, Shinso has a physical attack in his pocket as well. Fans saw the purple-haired student wearing the scarf Eraserhead made some years ago, and Shinso seems to have gotten some lessons on how to use the capture weapon. In fact, Shinso uses it against two Class 1-B students in chapter 197, and that’s not all. He went so far as to name his attacks after Eraserhead.

After scrambling the team’s communication, Shinso sees the opening to use his cloth to ensnare Jurota Shishida. In order to do this, the boy uses a move he calls “Eraserhead: Direct Transmission” before using the Pro Hero’s iconic Cloth Bind technique. Everyone is surprised by how powerful Shinso has become since the U.A. Academy Sport Festival, and it seems like Eraserhead has had a major hand in making that happen. Now, the hopeful Pro Hero is bringing his skills out to the world, and Shinso isn’t afraid to pay homage to the mentor who brought him this far.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.