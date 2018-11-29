‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Its Fieriest Cover Art Yet

My Hero Academia stands as one of manga’s most popular series nowadays, and fans expect big things to come from the title. So, it only makes sense the manga’s next album cover would do its best to be fully lit… and that is what it did.

Recently, Shueisha teased fans with the cover art for My Hero Academia‘s next volume. The series is ready to unleash volume 21 over in Japan, and the book will feature some fiery artwork befitting of the Todoroki family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it seems the cover art may be too hot for Enji Todoroki to handle.

As you can see above, the artwork for volume 21 has a swath of bold colors. In the front, Endeavor can be seen centered as he lets his flames burn hot and high. With his newest Hero Costume on, Endeavor looks every inch a pro hero, but his fire is almost raging out of control as it takes over an eye.

Behind Endeavor, fans can see another figure turning their back. The character is none other than Hawks, a newer Pro Hero to the manga. The prodigal hero is one of Japan’s best, and his winged quirk gives him some serious offensive flair. However, this volume makes it look like Endeavor and Hawks are headed for an explosive encounter if this artwork has anything to say.

Of course, fans do know that this artwork does represent the chapters housed in volume 21. While the publication doesn’t have an official chapter list yet, it will kick off with chapter 189. “Why He Gets Back Up” follows the No. 1 Hero after he takes a damaging attack to the face, leaving him scarred and blinded in one eye. However, Endeavor manages to get back to his feet, and he’s able to defeat the Nomu which crippled him with the assistance of Hawks.

Will you be picking up this volume when it drops in English? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.