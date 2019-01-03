‘My Hero Academia’ Expands World Building Beyond Japan

My Hero Academia has done some intense world building over the year, but the story has kept itself situated in Japan. Aside from an island getaway, fans of the shonen series were never allowed to stray far from Tokyo, but that all has changed.

After all, the new chapter of My Hero Academia‘s spin-off is out, and it takes fans far outside of Japan.

Recently, the aside series visited another country in its pursuit of villainous activities. Moving outside of Japan, fans were taken to Hong Kong where they met up with a mysterious person looking into the Quirk drug Trigger. Despite being in China, the hooded man seemed to have made a reputation for himself, and fans were shocked when the figure ended up being Knuckleduster.

For fans, this special trip abroad gave them a look at the world beyond Japan when it comes to My Hero Academia. The series so seldom leaves the island nation that any trip outside is a treat, and Hong Kong marks the latest abroad visit… even if it does not involve All Might or Izuku.

In the past, China did get referenced in the series’ canon, but Hong Kong was not on the map then. Qing Qing City was the destination in mind as the fictional locale is said to be the birthplace of modern Quirks. The first baby recorded with powers came from the little village, and Quirks became commonplace from that point forward.

Outside of China, two other countries have been seen in My Hero Academia. Both of them were featured in the franchise’s first film as the United States of America was seen briefly in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The sovereign island nation, I Island, was also introduced in the film. So, as the series moves along, fans hope they will see more of My Hero Academia’s passport get filled out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.