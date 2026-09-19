5 Forgotten Anime Only 1990s Kids Love

The anime industry has gone through a massive surge in recent years, leading to an oversaturation of shows and films. Unlike the endless options fans can choose from these days, the 1990s was a completely different era. Kids who grew up in that era didn’t have streaming services available for them, which is why they relied on television broadcasts to watch anime shows. Several series such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and Pokémon thrived during that era. While these major franchises left their mark in the anime industry, a lot of beloved 1990s shows were forgotten over the decades.

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The art style and the plotlines were unique in every way possible, but they couldn’t compare to the hype of the newer anime. It’s mostly because these underrated series weren’t easily available during the time of their broadcast, and now rarely anytime talks about them anymore. Even so, these anime series are still some of the best of all time, and every fan should watch at least once.

5) Orphen

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Despite being one of the best action fantasies of the late 1990s, Orphen never reached the popularity it deserved. Based on Yoshinobu Akita’s light novel, which was also adapted into a manga series, the anime only released two seasons without ever wrapping up the full story. Despite that, it became a sort of cult classic, especially considering that it’s incredibly rare to come across such stories these days. The story takes place six years after a shocking accident took place in a magic school called the Tower of Fang.

Although everything seemed normal at first, magic user Azalie was unable to control the magical sword’s power and transformed into a great dragon. The fateful day later became known as Bloody August, and eventually, Azalie was more or less abandoned by the Tower of Fang. However, Krilancelo, a young magician who cared deeply for her, abandoned his name and declared himself Orphen before embarking on a journey to find a way to turn Azalie back to normal.

4) Outlaw Star

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Outlaw Star is one of the greatest space western anime of all time. The setting became incredibly popular during the late 1990s, and this forgotten classic was often mentioned alongside Cowboy Bebop and Trigun. This underrated gem was once one of the most popular space anime, loved for its intriguing adventure with a blend of fun and space exploration. The story centers around Gene Starwing, who always dreamed of piloting his own ship across the galaxy.

As luck would have it, he has been stuck doing odd jobs with his partner James Hawking. The duo’s life takes a drastic turn after accepting a job from Rachel Sweet, who is secretly a treasure-hunting outlaw. However, even though Gene and James are only tasked with protecting Melina, a mysterious girl, they soon get entangled in more dangers than they bargained for.

3) His and Her Circumstances

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This romantic comedy only aired for one season in 1998, but it still became one of the most beloved Shōjo series, brimming with potential. The story stood out for being a lot deeper and more complex than it seems at first glance. It follows intelligent characters who deal with their insecurities, jealousies, and personal struggles. The anime is directed by Hideaki Anno, known for his work on Neon Genesis Evangelion. It’s not surprising that the series is visually distinctive compared to most classic Shōjo anime, especially the ones that were released during that time.

The series centers around Yukino Miyazawa, famous for her good looks and grades, who loves being the center of attention. This is why Souichiro Arima is a thorn in her side since his scores are often higher than hers. After she finally scores higher than him in the midterm exams, she is shocked to see him congratulate her. While questioning her vain lifestyle, Yukino slowly gets to learn more about her classmate, who doesn’t hide his feelings for her.

2) Cardcaptor Sakura

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Magical girl anime series were all the rage in the 1990s, and they continue to get more popular even now. However, while this timeless fantasy is still considered a beloved classic, its popularity is nowhere near what it used to be. The franchise thrived during the 1990s, and while it maintains a decent fan base, it’s not as popular as before. However, the series deserves all the love even now for its exceptional storytelling.

At first glance, the show might seem generic, but only those who have watched it are aware of the deep and complex themes explored in the story that even appeal to adult viewers. The story focuses on Sakura Kinomoto, an ordinary fourth-grade student. Her life takes a drastic turn after she unintentionally awakens the Beast of the Seal and releases the Clow Cards, which pose a great danger to the world. It’s now up to her as the new Cardcaptor to set things right.

1) Yu Yu Hakusho

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Yu Yu Hakusho is yet another classic series that only maintains a decent fan base due to nostalgia. As a Shonen Jump series, it was one of the biggest anime of the 1990s, and it’s often ranked among some of the most unforgettable shows. Although Shonen dominates the industry even now, the 1990s were considered a golden age of the demographic, giving rise to several beloved shows that just can’t be replicated.

The story centers around a fourteen-year-old thug, Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days skipping school and causing all kinds of trouble for adults around him. However, after he lost his life to save a child from an oncoming car, he got another shot at life thanks to Spirit guide Botan. It doesn’t take long for him to become a Spirit Detective and solve several cases revolving around paranormal mysteries.