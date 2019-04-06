‘My Hero Academia’ Officially Announces New Movie

My Hero Academia is more popular than ever thanks to the release of its third season and first movie last year, but 2019 is already shaping up to top this with the upcoming fourth season of the anime. But that’s not all as My Hero Academia will be releasing its second film effort later this year.

Officially announced on Twitter, My Hero Academia will be releasing a new movie this Winter and showed off a new visual drawn by original series creator Kohei Horikoshi to celebrate. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not much about the new film is known at this point, but it has been confirmed that Horikoshi will be returning to supervise the overall project and provide new character designs. Much like the first film’s announcement, this new film has a special announcement visual provided by Horikoshi himself. For those who missed out on My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the film is now available for digital purchase and will officially release on Blu-ray and DVD March 26.

With a Winter window, this leaves the film’s potential release between December 2019 to February 2020. So the second film may not launch this year, but it would make it perfect timing with the release of the series’ fourth season this Fall. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!