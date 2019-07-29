My Hero Academia Creator Reveals Special Pokemon Go Mash-Up

My Hero Academia is all fine to stay in its own lane, but the world wants more of the series by the day. As heroes like Izuku Midoriya grow more famous, fans want to see the hero team up with others, and Kohei Horikoshi decided to throw them a bone. After all, the artist did just share his own little mash-up, and fans didn’t expect Horikoshi to follow after One Piece while doing so.

Recently, the creator of My Hero Academia put up a new sketch for fans on Twitter, and it piqued curiosity real quick. The piece, which can be found below, sees Ashido Mina in full workout gear playing Pokemon Go, and she seems to be a bit of a pro.

Now, the question is whether the heroine is one Team Mystic or Valor…?

According to Horikoshi, his impromptu crossover came about after he spoke with the creator of One Piece. Eiichiro Oda just approved an official mash-up between One Piece and Pokemon Go which allows gamers to catch Straw Hat Pikachus in the game. The collaboration has been popular with fans, and Oda reached out to Horikoshi on Pokemon Go with a request.

As such, the artist behind My Hero Academia got back into the game and started playing it on walks. In fact, Horikoshi says these walks have bolstered his health and made his knees feel better. He decided to draw Ashido on one of his walks as the heroine has particularly strong legs, and Horikoshi believed Ashido would be a stellar trainer should she ever pick up the game.

