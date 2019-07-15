Official My Hero Academia Quiz Tells Fans Their Own Quirk

My Hero Academia has introduced some rather interesting quirks over its lifetime. From One For All and more, Kohei Horikoshi has expanded the way fans understand superpowers with his popular series, and it seems his followers will get able to find out there own power soon.

After all, the team behind My Hero Academia has put out an official quirk quiz, and it is all about your would-be Pro Hero power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out the quiz when it announced a special crossover with the mobile game Monster Strike. It was then an official online quiz went live which would assign fans a randomly generated quirk, and the options are hilarious.

My quirk is being a human charger lol…Kaminari…? ⚡️ ヒロアカ風？”個性”メーカー登場！ あなたの”個性”は…

「コンセント」 Take the quiz to find out what real life convenient quirk you are here LOL (part of the BNHA x Monster Strike collab):https://t.co/lziZw9pHuC — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 15, 2019

As for me, my quirk is an impressive one only known as Godliness. It seems the power gives me the ability to produce fortune and luck, so there would be little to worry about with this power. There is no word on what any drawbacks associated with the godly gift, but it is far from the only choice.

According to others who have taken the quiz, they have been assigned powers such as being a human charger. Others have been gifted the ability of being super flexible while others tapped into cooking. So if you are wanting to learn your own My Hero Academia quirk, you can take the quiz here! But be warned! You’re going to need the assistance of a translator should you not be fluent in Japanese. The official test is only available in Japanese, but it comes with helpful diagrams which spell out each quirk in question.

So, which My Hero Academia quirk did you wind up with…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.