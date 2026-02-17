One Piece’s New Strongest Character Is Officially Here (Likely Even Luffy Can’t Ever Top Him)

One Piece’s latest chapter may have officially confirmed its new strongest character, and he might remain that way through the end. The powerscaling in the One Piece world is one of its most fascinating elements, especially since Luffy’s Gear Five introduction, which essentially broke the established hierarchy with its imaginative and reality-bending abilities. The fact that Luffy can materialize almost anything in this form is absurdly powerful, and challenging that level of strength was always going to be extremely difficult for the series. However, with the final arc still ahead, it was natural to expect the introduction of new, overwhelmingly powerful characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was mostly expected on the villain side, and the World Government’s introduction of the God’s Knights, along with the Five Elders stepping into the spotlight, solidified that direction. The pattern was clear: these villains would push the heroes to grow even stronger. However, the Elbaph arc, with the giants established as a legendary warrior race, laid the groundwork for powerful characters to emerge from there as well, and no one had more potential than Loki. With the blood of a special warrior race, Loki was built differently from the start, but new revelations about his character only made him seem stronger. The latest chapter further shattered his powerscaling potential and may have solidified his position as a character that even Luffy will have a tough time challenging.

Loki Might Just Be the New Strongest Character in the Entire One Piece Franchise

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In addition to being one of the largest giants to have ever existed, Loki also wields what may be the strongest weapon in the entire One Piece world, Ragnir. The weapon is able to operate on its own, as it is infused with a Devil Fruit, and it can only be used by Loki, adding a unique nuance that elevates his power even further. Additionally, it was revealed earlier that Loki had eaten a legendary Devil Fruit that had been safeguarded in Elbaph for centuries. Since this Devil Fruit was something even the World Government sought, it was clear that its significance and abilities would be on a completely different level.

The latest chapter finally reveals this and seemingly confirms that Loki’s Devil Fruit and its power are among the strongest forces in the One Piece world. One Piece Chapter 1174, titled “The Strongest Thing in the World,” reveals in its final pages that Loki’s Devil Fruit is a Mythical Zoan type, granting him a mythical dragon transformation, the largest ever seen. The emphasis on the phrase “The Strongest Thing” strongly implies that Loki’s beast transformation is being positioned as the strongest entity, potentially key to taking down the World Government.

While there is no confirmation of what this form fully represents, fans are already connecting the dots and theorizing that this dragon beast appeared on the Harley mural. On closer inspection, Loki’s dragon resembles the beast depicted in the center of the mural. Combined with Jarul reciting the Harley prophecy, which positions Loki as the beast and Luffy as the Sun God, it suggests that such a conflict may have existed in the past as well. If this concept of beasts surpassing their masters holds true, Loki may indeed be stronger than Luffy, with unparalleled traits, and there is a real chance that he will remain the strongest new, the embodiment of the “Strongest Thing” in One Piece.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!