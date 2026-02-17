Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Confirms The Horrible Fate Awaiting Yuji

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, shocked fans with the unexpected fate of Yuji Itadori. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, where most of the original cast have either died of old age or retired after serving as Jujutsu sorcerers for decades. However, the person who suffered the worst fate after Ryomen Sukuna’s defeat was Yuji Itadori. During the Culling Game, things take a turn for the worse when the villain takes over Megumi’s body and challenges Satoru Gojo not long after that. The story then enters its final arc, where all the sorcerers gather their strength to defeat both Sukuna and Kenjaku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, the protagonist was no longer the vessel, but Yuji could still use the abilities engraved in his body. Unfortunately, the power he possessed was not nearly enough, so he consumed the Death Paintings to gain more power and learn Blood Manipulation. The power came at a steep price since Yuji is unable to age anymore. As the story draws near its conclusion, the latest Chapter 22 of the manga reveals the horrible fate awaiting Yuji after the fight is over.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals What Will Happen to Yuji After The Finale

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji was forced to watch his friends grow old and die while time stood still for him. After vanishing from the Jujutsu world, Yuji returns during the ongoing battle between the Simurians and the sorcerers. Instead of directly helping one side, Yuji joins hands with Maru to ensure no cursed spirits are born in Japan again. The latest Chapter 22 reveals his sufferings are far from over since he has around 300 years left to live.

After consuming the Death Paintings, he has somewhat become a similar entity, not exactly immortal, but his lifespan has increased. He plans to help Maru eradicate cursed spirits, but the goal is far more complex than it seems. Cursed spirits are born from the negative energy leaking out of humans, a phenomenon limited to Japan. Theoretically, the duo can remove cursed energy from all Japanese people, which should be more than enough to solve the problem. But even if they go through with it, cursed spirits will continue to be born.

There’s also an option to turn every human in Japan into a sorcerer so they can control their cursed energy, but that’s not feasible. Even if Yuji knows the aftermath of removing cursed energy from humans might cost them their future, he is going to go ahead with the plan since it’s the right thing to do. He plans to look after the country for as long as he’s alive and bear the punishment of committing such a grave sin. The manga is currently in its final stretch and will soon reveal how Yuji and Maru plan to save the world after facing so many roadblocks.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!