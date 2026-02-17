One Piece’s Final Saga Is Struggling With One Major Problem

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece manga entered its Final Saga in 2022, and it hasn’t been the same since. The series still has a long time to go before concluding Luffy’s epic journey. After leaving Wano, the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the Egghead Island and then travelled all the way to Elbaph. Both arcs of the Final Saga easily rank among the best in the series’ history as they bring fans closer to finding out the truth about the Void Century. The story continues the crew’s journey while revealing crucial information about the forgotten past. One Piece’s greatest strengths are its world-building and the lore, which the Final Saga is focusing on more than ever.

Not to mention that the story is also preparing for the impending Great War that will engulf the entire world in flames. However, while the story itself is nothing short of marvelous, the same can’t be said about the villains. One Piece is often known for having some of the most underwhelming villains among Shonen classics, such as Naruto and Bleach. The series is surely living up to the reputation in the Final Saga, as none of the new villains manages to leave a long-lasting impact.

One Piece’s Villains in The Final Saga Are Powerful, But Lack a Crucial Quality

There’s no denying that the villains from both arcs, the Five Elders and the Holy Knights, are incredibly powerful. However, power alone isn’t nearly enough to determine if a villain is intriguing or not. All these characters are nothing more than Imu’s puppets, and some of them, such as Gunko, have been brainwashed to do the villain’s bidding. They lack a personal agenda or any free will, which makes them easily forgettable. Villains often have a grand purpose in mind, which piques the viewers’ interest.

Oftentimes, even if a villain is wrong, fans can empathize with their actions and understand their depth. Characters such as Madara Uchiha from Naruto and Sosuke Aizen from Bleach feature all the great qualities a villain should possess. Even in One Piece, Donquixote Doflamingo is often argued to be the best-written villain thanks to his twisted morals, his perception of the world, and his mysterious goals.

However, the ones working under Imu lack that kind of drive or personality, which is why they are not only underwhelming but just too bland to like. At this point, the only hope is Shamrock and Garling Figarland, who only seem intriguing now since not much is known about them. Furthermore, expectations around Imu are still high, considering how the villain is still shrouded in mystery. The villain is directly tied to the Void Century, and their powers are beyond comprehension, which is why they are often believed to be the main antagonist.

