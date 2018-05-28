‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases The Arrival Of All For One

If you thought My Hero Academia couldn’t get any more Plus Ultra, then you better prepare yourself for what’s coming. When the show’s third season kicked off in April, it did so with the promise of villainous delights. And, by the end of next week, fans will finally get to meet the series’ biggest baddie.

Yes, that’s right. All For One is coming, and the anime’s new preview has confirmed his arrival.

As you can see below, Studio Bones has released a preview for episode 47 of My Hero Academia. The short clip promises to follow Izuku’s posse as the gang stumbles across a factory creating Nomus, but that isn’t all. The Pro Heroes will kick off their fight to save Bakugo from the League of Villains, and it will be there All Might finds one unwanted crasher.

Subbed the #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 47 Preview: All For One. Next episode looks intense~ pic.twitter.com/dkKfm8j3Y1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 26, 2018

After all, the new episode is named “All For One” and it doesn’t bare that name for the thrill of it.

If you are aware of the manga, then you know it is time for All For One to show up. The heralded bay guy makes his debut during the Kamino Ward arc, and he throws a massive wrench in the Pro Heroes’ plans. When the gang goes to rescue Bakugo, they find a bigger resistance waiting for them than expected, and things go sideways when All For One appears. The shadowy figure is seen coming from the fallout of the big battle, and All For One says he will get rid of all those heroes trying to get in Shigaraki’s way. And, as you might have guessed, All Might says he isn’t about to let that happen.

Right now, fans are eager to see the arrival of All For One, and they got a taste of how the guy will look already. The new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump held the anime’s design for the villain, giving the world a first-look at the shadowy baddie and his intimidating headgear.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you prepared for this massive My Hero Academia debut?