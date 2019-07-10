My Hero Academia Creator Reveals How New Film Ties To Series’ Original Finale

The creator of My Hero Academia has a lot on his hands. Kohei Horikoshi is leading one of anime’s most popular series these days, and he is doing so with careful planning. Not only is the manga going strong, but a new season and film are set to expand My Hero Academia later this year.

And thanks to a new update, fans were just teased how this movie will relate to the series’ finale.

Recently, the team behind My Hero Academia confirmed the title of the anime’s next movie. The film will be called Heroes Rising and feature all of Class 1-A along with a brand-new baddie. After this reveal went live, Horikoshi shared a statement about the film, and it was there he tied the feature to his original finale plans.

Horikoshi:

Heroes:Rising can in a way be described as My Hero Academia’s finale. That’s because the movie uses some of the material I originally wanted to include in the manga’s final conflict. — リボレクさん (@liborek3) July 7, 2019

“Heroes: Rising can in a way be described as My Hero Academia‘s finale,” the creator wrote.

“That’s because the movie uses some of the material I originally wanted to include in the manga’s final conflict.”

According to Horikoshi, this means My Hero Academia has way more importance to it than fans realized at first. While the creator has surely shaken up his original finale plans, his first approach will be broken down in this movie. As such, that means his original finale included all of Class 1-A in some way, and fans are curious how the new villain Nine may have worked himself into the story. For now, netizens can only guess as Horikoshi is keeping mum on what pieces of the film will be taken from his finale, but one thing is for sure; There is no way such an explosive series could fizzle out, so this film will be packed with action to say the least.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.