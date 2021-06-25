My Hero Academia Artist Visits an Adorable Throwback with Izuku, Bakugo

✖

My Hero Academia has seen the relationship between Midoriya and Bakugo grow much stronger in the latest installments of both the anime and the manga, and recently, one of the artists behind the series has decided to take us to the early days of the two crimefighters in an adorable sketch. With the Joint Training Exercise Arc showing how far Bakugo has come since he was first introduced in the series, netting his team a major win while also protecting his teammates from incoming assaults, it's clear that the duo's friendship will continue to evolve as the series marches forward.

One of the biggest leaps forward that took place between Deku and Bakugo was during the second feature-length film of My Hero Academia, Heroes Rising, which saw the pair battling against the new villain Nine, who was attempting to take the reins from All For One as the premiere villain of the UA Academy universe. In a last bid effort to stop the antagonist from achieving his goal, Deku shared the power of One For All with Bakugo, and the two were able to combine their powers in order to take down the villain who was later killed by none other than Shigaraki himself.

My Hero Academia Artist Yoshinori, the assistant to the creator of the Shonen series Kohei Horikoshi, shared these new sketches that take us back to the early childhood of Deku and Bakugo, long before they had strapped on their costumes and attempted to make themselves the next generation of superheroes:

This isn't the first time we've featured the work of Yoshinori, as the manga assistant has shared her work and her love of the Rabbit Hero known as Mirko. Aside from drawing the top hero in a number of different ways, Yoshinori also portrayed Mirko in a number of outfits similar to those of rapper and anime lover Megan Thee Stallion. With Mirko becoming more of a fan favorite, Yoshinori will have plenty to draw in the future to highlight the high-flying hero.

What do you think of this adorable trip to the past? What do you think the future holds for the friendship between Deku and Bakugo?