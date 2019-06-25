My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Artist Draws Jean Grey to Honor Dark Phoenix

Dark Phoenix might not have been the blockbuster fans wanted, but it did bring the X-Men Movies Universe as we know it to an end. With the characters resting under Disney now, this X-Men movie marks the last time fans will see this roster on the big screen, and it seems one well-known artist is bowing out Jean Grey in style.

After all, the artist behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes just drew up the heroine, and she looks as lively as ever in this post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Betten Court shared his take on the X-Men heroine. As you can see below, the artist drew up Jean as she appears in the film, and Court said he was able to see the movie after he hit a big deadline with his My Hero Academia spin-off.

“I watched Dark Phoenix because my manga finally went up. Oh my god!”

As you can see, this take on Jean doesn’t look all that similar to Sophie Turner, the actress who has played the heroine on film as of late. However, Court does make sure the iconic X-Men member is easy to recognize. Jean’s long red hair is a dead giveaway, and her glowing eyes are a trademark side effect of the Phoenix Force. This look combined with Jean’s yellow-and-black outfit is hard to mistake, and fans have been quick to praise Court’s softer take on the Dark Phoenix.

So, would you like to see an actual My Hero Academia crossover with the X-Men? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.