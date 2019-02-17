‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘Attack on Titan’ First Seasons Unavailable On Crunchyroll

If you were hoping to catch up on all things My Hero Academia or Attack on Titan this long weekend, you may have to make a change to your plans. The anime titles just got a bit harder to watch as it seems their first seasons are now missing from Crunchyroll.

All it takes is a simple look at the streaming service’s site to see what is up. The home pages for both My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan have drop down menus available for season one. However, they are not populated with any episodes when clicked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for seasons two and three, both anime titles have their episodes populated. None are missing from those sections, leaving fans to question why season one is missing for the series in question.

At this point, Crunchyroll has yet to address the issue. ComicBook.com will keep you updated on any statements.

Fans were quick to point out the issue on social media, prompting discussion on sites like Reddit and Twitter. Fans were quick to question why the seasons would be taken down, and the most likely suspect is the recent split Crunchyroll had with Funimation.

For those unaware, anime fans were informed Crunchyroll and Funimation would be parting ways after the companies came together for a partnership. The deal allowed the brands to share anime titles between their streaming services, but the relationship dissolved in early November 2018.

When the update was given, fans were told Crunchyroll and Funimation would see several of their titles affected. The former released a full list of the shows leaving its service, but it did not contain Attack on Titan or My Hero Academia. This may mean the site is simply renegotiating streaming rights for the series’ first seasons, so here is to hoping the titles return soon.

If you need to check out the seasons as soon as possible, there are venues to check them out. For those of you in the United States, Funimation NOW is streaming the first seasons of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia as is Hulu.

So, what do you think of this streaming snafu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!