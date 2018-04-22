‘My Hero Academia’ And ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teams Up Iida With Doctor Strange

Subbed the #BokuNoHeroAcademia x #Avengers Crossover video for Iida’s introduction of Doctor Strange! I see no similarity between the two heroes, but it’s cool that he chose to talk about Doctor Strange. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/Yl4zSzS4vT — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 18, 2018

My Hero Academia, one of the biggest superhero action stories in Japan, and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War film, one of the biggest superhero action stories in the West, have combined for a one of a kind promotion combining their characters.

Previous collaboration trailers have had characters from My Hero Academia describes the heroes found in The Avengers film, and the latest has Iida Tenya telling fans all about Doctor Strange.

Similarities between the two heroes may seem few and far in between, but both characters learned more about themselves after major injuries. Strange lost his hands and discovered a new world, and Tenya took a major injury from Hero Killer Stain and learned not to blindly follow his emotions as a result.

As Iida explains, Doctor Strange is a hero who put all of his effort into becoming a sorcerer and now uses his combined skills in order to become a hero. This is like Iida’s incredible drive to become a hero himself.

Whether or not you are a fan of both properties, it is admittedly cool to see such a high profile crossover between these two distinct worlds. Fans often draw comparisons between My Hero Academia‘s heroes and superheroes in the West often, such as this trailer combining the two, and to see them officially mingling is mind-blowing.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.