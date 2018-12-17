This Custom ‘My Hero Academia’ Funko is Bakugo’s Worst Nightmare

Bakugo has gone through many phases and looks over the course of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, but one look fans still can’t get enough of is when he interned with Best Jeanist for a short time.

The work study lead to Bakugo getting a comb over and fresh new jeans, and one fan has hilariously immortalized this fan-favorite look with a custom Funko Pop! figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist Numair-Salmalin shared this custom Funko to Reddit of Bakugo with his hair combed over while wearing a pair of jeans, and fans instantly want this to be one of the actual Funko Pop! figures to nab one for themselves. This hilarious Bakugo look debuted during the second season of the series, where Class 1-A went to study with Pro Heroes for a week. This eventually lead to a battle with Hero Killer Stain, but Bakugo’s internship was much less eventful.

In his study, he ended up under the tutelage of Best Jeanist. Best Jeanist saw how wildly Bakugo had acted during the Sports Festival and wanted to teach him to level himself because he worried that Bakugo would not make a good pro-hero due to his volatile personality. This began with changing his image, leading to Bakugo getting a new hair style much like Jeanist’s.

Jeanist worried that Bakugo’s pride would damage how he’s looked at by others, and although Bakugo at the time seemed annoyed with the whole ordeal, those lessons might have stuck. Season 3 saw a major change for Bakugo, as he and Midoriya finally moved beyond their volatile rivalry to a more friendly one, and he’s generally been a much more beloved character these days.

If Funko does release more My Hero Academia figures down the line, one of Bakugo’s most hilarious look would go a long way with fans for sure. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.