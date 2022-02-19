My Hero Academia Tattoo Explodes With Bakugo

Of all the heroes and villains that have been introduced throughout the years in Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, none have been as popular as Bakugo, the explosive member of Class 1-A has been nominated the most popular character by fans in countless polls. With the final arc placing Bakugo front and center alongside his friends as they look to finally take down All For One once and for all, a new tattoo is able to capture the intensity of not just the young crime fighter’s Quirk, but his hot temper that has made him a beloved hero.

Bakugo started off as a major rival to Deku, with many fans earlier in the franchise believing it was only a matter of time until Class 1-A’s hot head would flip sides and become a villain himself. Being kidnapped by the League of Villains in the anime’s third season, Bakugo began to change by leaps and bounds following All Might’s battle against All For One which resulted in the retirement of Toshinori Yagi from patrolling the streets. With Bakugo learning to control his temper, he has buried the hatchet with Deku and the two are fighting side-by-side in what might be the final battle of the Shonen franchise.

Reddit User Mimi Fee shared this hot tattoo that sees Bakugo ready to let loose with another patented explosion that comes from his Quirk, with the young hero remaining one of the most popular members of UA Academy as the Shonen series readies for the end of its manga dropping regularly in Weekly Shonen Jump:

Bakugo is set to have some major moments in the upcoming sixth season of My Hero Academia’s anime, which is set to arrive this fall and will translate the events of the War Arc. Needless to say, with Shigaraki and his League of Villains absorbing the power and resources of the Meta Liberation Army, it’s going to be an uphill battle for both Bakugo and his friends at UA Academy.

Bakugo also played a major role in the third film of the Shonen franchise, World Heroes Mission, where he fought alongside Deku and Todoroki against a dangerous new cult.

What do you think of this explosive My Hero Academia tattoo?