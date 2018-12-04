‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Bakugo’s Hero Goal

Bakugo’s been one of the more divisive characters in My Hero Academia as some fans find him endearing, and others have had enough of his prickly attitude. But the latest arc of the manga sets out to change things.

Bakugo’s been slowly evolving as a character ever since his fight with Midoriya after the Hero License Exam, and the latest chapter of the series has shown how far he’s come with a renewed hero goal of surpassing All Might and becoming number one.

In Chapter 208 of the series, Bakugo is leading a team of Jiro, Sato, and Sero in a match against Class 1-B. After he surprisingly saves Jiro from an attack, the four of them work together so well that Bakugo makes a huge impact and none of their members are captured by Class 1-B. Kirishima mentions that it’s the first time they’ve seen Bakugo put it all on the line for someone other than himself. Bakugo says it’s because he’s made a pledge to come out on top every time he can.

Kirishima and Kaminari suggest that his time spent as a drummer during the Culture Festival arc is what helped Bakugo work well with his classmates, and it’s proven by how easily they take down the impressive teamwork of Class 1-B. After taking out Tokage at the end of the chapter, she asks him why he went and changed so much from the last time he interacted with Class 1-B.

Bakugo then reaffirms his hero goal. He says that he hasn’t changed at all, and that his goal was and always will be to surpass All Might and become the number one hero. He first made this declaration following his fight with Midoriya after the Hero License Exam. It was then that he finally got beyond the shadow of All Might, and said he would surpass him.

Fans haven’t seen Bakugo for a while in the manga, beyond a bit of drumming in the Culture Festival arc, so this was the first example of how much Bakugo has evolved since he got all of his anger out with Midoriya. With this renewed passion leading him to act much differently, and most notably less selfish, than before, Bakugo has a great chance of doing exactly what he says he’ll do.

