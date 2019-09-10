My Hero Academia Teases Bakugo’s Hero Name Reveal

In the world of My Hero Academia, labels are incredibly important. One of the many lessons Midoriya and the others learned early on was that they’ll need a hero name for the public to rally behind. While some of them were revealed, one was surprisingly kept secret. When Bakugo’s attempt to name himself “King Explosion Murder” was rejected by Midnight, this was played off as a joke but never really mentioned again. But the latest chapter of the series teases that fans will actually get to know what Bakugo’s hero name is sooner than expected.

Now that he’s gotten his provisional hero license, Bakugo must have registered with his professional hero name. Faced with the dilemma that he can no longer return to Best Jeanist for their upcoming hero study, it’s here that he reflects on how Jeanist wanted to learn his hero name too.

Chapter 242 of the series has Class 1-A discussing where they will be heading for their mandatory work studies, and Bakugo doesn’t know if he’ll be able to return to Best Jeanist’s agency because the pro is currently missing and presumed dead. It’s here he has a flashback to a conversation he had with a pro during his initial internship, and Jeanist asks about his hero name.

Jeanist tells Bakugo that his hero name is a reflection of his desires. The ideal self that he wants to project out into the world, and Jeanist wants to help him figure out that. He then tells Bakugo to return to him when he’s gotten his hero license and tell him his hero name then, but Bakugo is left hanging. Although Bakugo didn’t seem to like his internship back then, it’s clear that having Jeanist as a mentor had an effect on him.

But what could Bakugo’s hero name be? It could be something completely out of left field, or it could even be “Kacchan.” Like how Midoriya accepted Bakugo’s awful “Deku” nickname with pride, and now uses it as his hero alias, perhaps Bakugo will do the same. As their rivalry has morphed into more of a respect over the months, especially since Bakugo went through his own growth getting the hero license long after Midoriya did, Bakugo might use “Kacchan” as a way to reveal that he wants his ideal self to be like Midoriya in a way. At least now it seems like fans will find out what his name is soon.

