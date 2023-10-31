My Hero Academia x NBA Collaboration Is Now Available

Are you ready to level up your wardrobe? If so, the NBA has something up for sale that will make anime fans go plus ultra. The organization has teamed with Hypefly to create a collection featuring My Hero Academia, and the big collaboration is up for sale right now!

As you can see here, the team at Crunchyroll has released the NBA x MHA x Hyperfly collection. Starting at $64 USD, you can find a range of shirts shouting out All Might and your favorite basketball team. So if you want merchandise for the Chicago Bulls or Golden State Warriors, no sweat!

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Right now, a number of the shirts have sold out, but restocks are hopefully coming soon. For instance, the Los Angeles Lakers shirts are currently sold out, so fans better keep an eye on their favorite shirt and size. If it becomes available for purchase, you better hop on the sale ASAP before the shirts are gone for good.

This NBA x MHA collab is the latest to go live for the anime, and it's not surprising to see. After all, My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime franchises out there. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is currently working through the final act of the My Hero Academia manga while its anime team works on season seven behind the scenes. So when it comes to clout, you cannot do much better than My Hero Academia.

If you are not familiar with the superhero series, you can always try out the hit series. You can find the My Hero Academia anime streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!