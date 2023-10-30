My Hero Academia Just Rebuffed One of the Top Tropes in Comics

My Hero Academia has made it through an intense climax of the final fights of the series overall, and the newest chapter just rebuffed one of the top tropes ever seen in superhero comics! My Hero Academia's manga has reached the climax of the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and Katsuki Bakugo has managed to surprisingly come back to life in order to help Izuku Midoriya right when he needed it the most. The two managed to change the future in a big way, however, as they were able to save All Might from certain death.

All Might's death was predicted by Sir Nighteye several arcs ago, and Bakugo managing to save All Might at just the right moment seemed to be a way that Deku and Bakugo broke through their reality to change the future in a surprising way. As All Might sees in a hallucination of Sir Nighteye in the latest chapter, and All Might reveals that while he realized this was the point where the mentor was supposed to fully pass the torch on to his pupil and die as seen in comics stories many times...this isn't a comic book world. It's not time for All Might to die.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia Pushes Back Against Death

My Hero Academia fans have essentially been waiting for All Might to die ahead of the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki, and it seemed like the manga was getting ready for this too as All Might had one final effort against All For One. But things have changed dramatically as Bakugo not only has rejoined the battle in order to take on All For One, but All Might does not need to die in order to fuel Deku moving forward either. This kind of heroic sacrifice is seen in comics all the time, but My Hero Academia is telling fans that it isn't that kind of story.

Much like how All For One refused to truly pass on the torch to Shigaraki and pass on, All Might is going to stick around as well. This means the heroes will have just that bit of extra morale boost at just the right time as now Deku and Bakugo need to give everything they have in order to win. Now that they've changed the future and even fought off the death trope, anything could be possible.

What do you think of My Hero Academia not killing off All Might? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!