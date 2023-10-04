My Hero Academia Cosplay Styles With Best Jeanist

My Hero Academia has introduced some stylish heroes over the course of its manga and anime run through the years so far, but one awesome cosplay is helping to style and profile with one of best looking heroes, Best Jeanist! My Hero Academia has really been putting its heroes through the wringer with both its latest anime and manga releases, but when it all first began fans were given some time to enjoy the quirky world of heroes that the series takes place in. It allowed for all sorts of personalities to be introduced with each hero have a very distinct look to them.

Best Jeanist was one of those heroes that immediately got fans' attention as not only was he introduced as one of the three top heroes in Japan, but his power allowed him to control the fibers of the denim he outfitted himself with. It made for quite the wild look for the hero, but an awesome cosplay from artist jay.roseeee on TikTok has gone viral with fans for revealing just how cool Best Jeanist's look could be when tapped into correctly. Check it out below.

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

Best Jeanist was one of the many heroes involved in the massive fights against the Paranormal Liberation Front during the chaos of My Hero Academia Season 6, but this was all just the beginning. My Hero Academia kicked off the first phase of its Final Act with the second half of the season, and will be entering into even wilder fights between the heroes and villains as the anime prepares for the beginning of the end. Luckily My Hero Academia Season 7 was announced to be in the works, but has yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this writing.

This won't be the only new project My Hero Academia has on the way, however, as not only will there be a new OVA special making its debut during the New York Comic Con 2023 weekend, but My Hero Academia has announced that a fourth movie in its franchise is also in the works. This movie will be exploring more of the fallen hero society seen in Season 6, so now is the best time to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Where does Best Jeanist rank among your favorite My Hero Academia heroes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!