My Hero Academia Finally Brings Back Missing Hero in Newest Episode

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime has switched things up, replacing the My Villain Academia Arc with that of the Endeavor Agency storyline, and with it, has brought back a major hero who has been out of commission within the series for quite some time. With Hawks, the number two hero, currently working undercover in an effort to reveal the secrets of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, it seems as if the winged wonder might be willing to do anything to get in their good graces, spelling potential trouble for a top hero's return.

Best Jeanist was last seen being heavily injured thanks to the insane power of All For One, injuring the top-ranking crime fighter before the villain was able to test his strength against All Might. As Jeanist explains to Hawks, the top hero lost a lung during his battle against All For One, but isn't letting that insane injury stop him from returning to the hero game and claiming his spot as the number three hero behind the winged number two and Endeavor. Unfortunately for Jeanist, it seems that Hawks might be taking his undercover mission a bit too seriously as he might have attacked the number three to get a better role within the villains' organizations.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Like so many others in My Hero Academia, Best Jeanist's Quirk is a weird one, allowing him to manipulate the fiber of any article of clothing and use it both offensively and defensively when it comes to fighting against villains. While his years of training and patrolling the streets have certainly helped him in rising the ranks, it was clear that All For One was simply out of his league and took him out of the crime-fighting game for quite some time.

While Bakugo is currently working under the number one hero Endeavor in his new work-study, he previously learned more about crime-fighting as a part of Best Jeanist's agency, so it should be interesting to see how the explosive young hero reacts to his former mentor returning to the hero game.

