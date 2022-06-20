My Hero Academia Sets Worldwide Release Dates for Season 6 OVAs

My Hero Academia might currently be hard at work with its full comeback for Season 6 later this year, but the series has set release dates for when fans around the world will be able to check out the special OVA releases for the Summer! The anime will be coming back this Fall with the most intense arc of the adaptation to date, but luckily fans will be able to relax just a bit this Summer with two special new episodes outside of the main story. The first of these specials is now screening in, so fans in other territories have been wondering why they would get their chance to see it.

My Hero Academia took the stage with a special new event highlighting some of the anime's future, and with it officially announced that the two new OVA specials now screening in Japan will be releasing around the rest of the world beginning on August 1st (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter). Fans attending Anime Expo will be able to check out the first of these new specials much earlier than that as part of Crunchyroll's offerings for the convention, but thankfully it won't be much longer for everyone else.

Both My Hero Academia season 5 OVAs ("Hero League Baseball" & "Laugh! As if you are in Hell") begin streaming worldwide on August 1.



Stage greeting event where this was announced (@ 17:25):https://t.co/xenQMcKqMF pic.twitter.com/4tHyyJuao6 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) June 19, 2022

Crunchyroll officially describes the first of My Hero Academia's new OVAs, titled "HLB," as such, "HLB stands for 'Hero League of Baseball' – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ('Orcas' and 'Lionels') to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?"

A synopsis for the second OVA titled "Laugh! As if you are in Hell!" has yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that it will be introducing a new villain to the series named Mr. Smiley. He'll be voiced by Hironori Kondo (who can be heard in various Super Sentai projects such as Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger) upon his debut, so luckily it has been confirmed it won't be too much longer until fans outside of Japan will get to see either of these new OVA specials.

My Hero Academia will also be returning this October with Season 6 as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing.