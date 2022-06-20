My Hero Academia Artist Teases Season Six's Epic Animation

My Hero Academia is on the horizon once more, and season six is all the fans can think about. After all, the TV series is about to tackle its most intense arc yet, and season five set up the whole thing with a truly ominous cliffhanger. Not long ago, fans were shown a bit of what season six will entail as its first trailer was released. And now, one of the show's artists is telling fans they haven't seen anything yet.

The update comes from Facebook of all places as animator Jason Yao posted to their page after the season six trailer dropped. It was there the artist shared the My Hero Academia clip and reassured fans there is more animation goodness awaiting them this fall.

#MHAS6

For people that are interested, Jason Yao said that non of the god tier sakugas are shown in the trailer, please look forward to the anime. pic.twitter.com/ttkXbfo0wV — Crater|| (@crater_w) June 19, 2022

Specifically, Yao told fans the trailer doesn't feature scenes from any of its best sakuga shots. This means the show is keeping its god-tier moments close to the My Hero Academia won't drop season six until this October.

As you can imagine, this promise is good to hear, but fans are waiting to see My Hero Academia firsthand before passing judgment this season. The show does have some reparations to make with the fandom, after all. Season five was a perfectly fine season, but its mediocre animation and wonky pacing forced fans to rank the release as My Hero Academia's weakest to date. So if the anime wants to win back fans, season six better live up to Yao's hype.

What do you want to see from My Hero Academia's next season? Are you caught up with the anime ahead of its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.