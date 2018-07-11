‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Living For One Best Girl’s Debut

My Hero Academia is continuing on its impressive third season this week, and most fans are excited to see this new status quo it sets up for the series as Midoriya and the other U.A. Academy students have to take a major exam for their Provisional Hero Licenses.

But while there are fans hyped for the major battles and character development to come the rest of the season, there’s a large group out there excited for one character’s debut in particular: Camie Utsushimi of the rival hero academy Shiketsu High School.

While My Hero Academia is by no means stranger to its share of “best girls,” and fans each have found their own favorites, Camie’s appearance in the latest trailer for the third season has definitely sparked the “Waifu Wars” all over again.

Before she’s even made her first appearance in the anime officially, fans have gone all in on Camie as her design alone is enough to grab much attention. Camie gets less than a few seconds of screen time in the trailer, and it’s already sparked so big of a response.

Who knows what the response will be when she makes her full debut? Read on to find out what fans are saying about Camie, and let us know whether or not she’s the new Best Girl in the comments!

If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to see Camie, it’s not too long now as she’s set to debut in the series as a part of the Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.