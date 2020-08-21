My Hero Academia Art Imagines Ochaco's Gravity-Defying CG Animated Look

✖

My Hero Academia is now making its way through its sixth year of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and now seems like a good opportunity as ever to expand the franchise with a CG animated project of some kind. But what would that look like? Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), has been doing great work to imagine what a full CG project based on the franchise could look like with a series of heroes and villains depicting in loving new detail.

Along with the great animated takes on the villain Himiko Toga and member of Class 1-A's young hero roster, Momo Yaoyorozu, Koskinen has also crafted an excellent CG animated take on the gravity based young hero, Ochaco Uraraka. She's one of the central characters of the series as Ochaco often is an anchor for Izuku Midoriya when he's either beginning to fail or lose himself to anxiety. But she's also been proven to be an excellent hero in her own right that would most definitely flourish with a different kind of animation for the franchise than we are used to.

With Koskinen's art, the imagined CG animated debut for Ochaco Uraraka not only brings her to life while capturing the fun of original series creator Kohei Horikoshi's original design for the hero, but also lends itself to additional finer details. The extra bit of care put into her hero gear is something that we don't see in the manga or anime, and would definitely be a great reason to see what a fully CG project could bring to fans. Check out the awesome art below!

Ochaco Uraraka's place in the series continues to evolve over the course of its run, and now she's had moments to shine all on her own outside of what Deku does. She's one of the many favorites fans are hoping to see more focus for, and perhaps a CG project could finally accomplish this? What do you think? Would My Hero Academia be suited for a CG animated film? Would it better work as a CG series? Which heroes and villains would you most want to see in a CG project from the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

