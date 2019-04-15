‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks-Off Major Villain War

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been building toward something with the League of Villains. The latest arc of the series has seen more of a focus put on Shigaraki and the League following the events of the Internship arc, but they are not the only villains rising in power as the Meta Liberation Army has returned to make their move. The latest chapter kicks things into high gear as these two groups finally clash.

After openly challenging them in the last chapter by torturing and mutilating Giran, the Meta Liberation Army and Shigaraki’s League of Villains have begun a major battle in Chapter 224.

In Chapter 224 of the series, Shigaraki and the others are trying to decide whether or not they’ll respond to Redestro, Grand Commander of the Meta Liberation Army, and go to a designated location to save Giran. Shigaraki decides to take this challenge head on because it will let him kill two birds with one stone. Not only will it give them the opportunity to tire out Gigantomachia enough to defeat him, but he’ll be able to take on this new villainous force.

So Shigaraki, Dabi, Toga, Twice, Spinner, and Mr. Compress alone head to Redestro’s chosen spot and it’s a small suburban town. When they arrive, they are escorted by a pro hero working with the Liberation Army and find that the town is basically empty. But it turns out that Deika City has 90 percent of the people there as members of the army.

Hanabata of the Hearts and Minds Party of the army then declares it the Liberation Army’s revival and a major battle between the two begins. The League of Villains is definitely outnumbered here, and even with the potential of Gigantomachia’s arrival, it’s going to be a test of how much Shigaraki has grown as a villainous leader.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

