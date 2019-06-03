My Hero Academia Introduces Twice’s Ultimate Attack

My Hero Academia’s latest arc has been squarely aimed at the villains of the series as Shigaraki and the remaining League of Villains members are struggling to survive in a war with the massive Meta Liberation Army. But these battles have not been all doom and gloom for the League of Villains as many of them are beginning to evolve and grow stronger in order to overcome these new opponents. One surprising power-up is for Twice, who’s gone through a pretty emotional journey.

After his breakthrough in which he faces his biggest fear, Twice has unleashed his strongest attack yet and unleashes his Ultimate Move at the start of Chapter 230, Infinite Doubles: Sad Man’s Parade.

In Chapter 230 of the series, Twice unleashes the full potential of his Double quirk in order to save Toga and his other friends. This results in a huge mass of hilarious Twice clones pushing one another to fight, and no matter what the army does, Twice’s doubles continue to multiply and spread out through the town. The Meta Liberation Army’s Re-Destro notes how Skeptic has essentially lost as Twice has overcome his psychological trauma, and this swings the battle back in the League of Villains’ favor.

The mass of Twices not only save Toga, but also managed to help in Mr. Compress and Dabi’s battles all while hilariously talking at once with the same kind of hilarious personality Twice is known for. Twice is here to save his friends, and though Mr. Compress notes it’s a heroic origin story Twice still considers himself a villain as he says, “What good villain wouldn’t want to save his friends?”

Before he copies Dabi 20,000 plus twices, Mr. Compress tells him to hold off in order to complete their initial Gigantomachia plan. But this is in vain as Twice’s mass of doubles are soon wiped out by the ice villain’s huge attack. Though the Twices are still quite hilarious as one holds a thumbs up Terminator style as it melts away, and one leaves its butt sticking upwards.

Though ridiculous, seeing Twice’s Double quirk in full action like this demonstrates why the Meta Liberation Army wanted his power for themselves. Though this battle still continues, so fans will be expecting to see more from this fan-favorite villain as the arc rolls on.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.