My Hero Academia Reveals How Shigaraki’s Family Died

Yikes. In what may be the most horrifying scene that My Hero Academia has shown to date, we’ve finally been given our answer as to what happened to Shigaraki’s family. Chapter 236 not only demonstrates the horrible first time that the soon to be villain would demonstrate his quirk, it shows just how destructive said quirk could be. Growing up in an abusive household, Shigaraki was regularly beaten by his father, causing him to feel isolated and told not to attempt to become a hero. Now, his inner emotions and quirk are revealed in full.

Shigaraki starts this chapter off by accidentally killing his dog, with his quirk cutting it into pieces. Raveling from the inadvertent death, Shig attempts to explain the situation to his sister and inadvertently kills her in the process. When his mother and other family members attempt to figure out what is happening and console him, Shigaraki still isn’t able to control his quirk and kills his mother and company in the process.

The only remaining family member left to confront the young quirk wielder is Shigaraki’s father, who the boy purposefully grabs and releases the full extent of his quirk. Releasing both his powers and emotions, the almost hero completely destroys his father with a maniacal grin. It’s the horrible birth of a villain, compelled by forces outside of his control and allowing his emotions and turbulent home life to shape the man that he will one day become.

While this scene is a ways off certainly for the anime, this will be quite the horrific display once it is brought into motion on television screens. The Overhaul arc of season four will most likely not cover this event, so perhaps season five or even six will be where this gory flashback takes place.

