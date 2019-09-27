My Hero Academia Teases Hawks’ Interest in Dabi

The recent story arc of My Hero Academia’s manga has gone to some very interesting places. With all the students of UA Academy’s Class 1-A getting new, much more dangeous, work studies, Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo find themselves beneath the current number one hero of Endeavor. On the other side of the aisle, Hawks continues his double agent mission of infiltrating the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front, created by the formation of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Now, Hawks has his eyes set on the villainous Dabi for a very specific reason in completing his mission and will hopefully manage to accomplish it alive.

When we see Hawks in this latest chapter, he is continuing to attempt to make his way deeper into the PLF, chatting with some other members of the army while relaying information back to the heroes. Having already made contact with Dabi, it appears that Hawks is attempting to figure out just who is making the Nomu. The Nomu, if you recall, are giant monsters originally created thanks to a villainous scientist and the will of All For One. These Frankenstein style monsters are strong enough to go toe to toe with All Might and so are one of the biggest threats currently faving the heroic community.

Hawks has shown that he is the closest with Dabi in the new villain organization, palling around with him immediately following the formation of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Dabi is an insanely dangerous villain, leader of the Vanguard Action Squad, and has a quirk that can incinerate anything near him, including people.

The fire scarred villain is one of the “new generation” that joining the League of Villains in an attempt to follow in the footsteps of Stain and his goal of finding “true heroes”. While not exactly following the goal to the letter by joining the villains, Dabi does his work well as a villain and Hawks better pray he isn’t somehow discovered.

What do you think of Hawks’ status as a double agent? Do you think he’ll ultimately be successful or find himself dying at the hands of the Paranormal Liberation Front? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.