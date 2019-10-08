The Latest My Hero Academia Chapter Bodes Poorly for All Might

My Hero Academia’s manga has been in a period of transitions over the last few arcs as it slowly established a new status quo still in the wake of losing All Might. It’s been a long recovery process, but now the latest arc is showing that the world has finally begun to move on from such a monumental event as the balance is returning. But this has all been a facade as the previous villain focused arc showed that they were really just biding their time, and the latest chapter of the series is definitely lighting the fuse for a major blow-up.

Chapter 245 of the series gives the heroes a definitive time table of when the Paranormal Liberation Front will be making their move, and with so many events in the series coalescing in the four months set, things are starting to bode poorly for All Might as little clues might be hinting at a terrible fate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All Might’s fate has been on the back of fans’ minds ever since Sir Nighteye seemingly predicted All Might would meet a tragic end during the Shie Hassakai arc of the series, and things have started to become more clear as to what this could be in the latest few arcs. With the Paranormal Liberation Front now under the command of Shigaraki, they’re waiting for his power to activate and destroy “All.”

Now that Endeavor and Hawks have uncovered that the Front is preparing to make their move in four months, this lines up with other huge events in the series. Midoriya and the rest of the hero course will be entering their second year officially, Shinso will be joining the hero course, and Chapter 241 of the series seemingly raised a huge Death Flag over All Might as he prepares notes to teach Midoriya in full. He even notes how he’s feeling like he’s less useful these days, and needs to keep up.

But…he might not need to. With a new status quo peeking its ugly head lately, All Might’s death just might be the way to start off this new era of the world. An era of which Midoriya will truly have to take over for All Might, and an era that began in motion long before All Might’s fight with All For One. Years of teasing may finally be coming to a head, and it’s boding poorly for the increasingly defenseless All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.